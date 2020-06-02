As part of the states battle against Covid-19, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday launched the 'Mission Fateh' song featuring Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Gurdass Maan and Harbhajan Singh, besides a star-studded line up of personalities from sports and Punjabi cinema.

Urging everyone to come forward and complement the state's efforts to save precious lives by disseminating information about the preventive measures, the Chief Minister said that with the cooperation from everyone, Punjab has been successful in controlling the spread of the virus to a great extent.

The war has not ended, he underlined, urging people to remain vigilant and keep following all social distancing norms.

The song, which also features local boy Sonu Sood alongside Punjab Police poster boy ASI Harjit Singh and TikTok sensation Noor, has been sung by Punjabi music director and singer B. Praak.

The song is a unique initiative to give the message of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks while going out and washing hands regularly to achieve 'Fateh', or victory, over the pandemic.

Soha Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda and Rannvijay, besides the who's who of Punjabi film and music industry, including Gippy Grewal, Ammy Virk, Jazzy B, Binnu Dhillon, Pammi Bai, Jasbir Jassi, Rajwir Jawanda, Rubina Bajwa Kulwinder Billa, Karamjit Anmol, Singga, Tarsem Jassar, Lakhwinder Wadali, Harjit Harman, Gurnazar, Babbal Rai, Jaani, Kulraj Randhawa, Shivjot, Happy Raikoti, Afsana Khan, Ninja, Aatish, Tanishq Kaur and Aarushi, featured in the song.

The song, which has also been uploaded on the Facebook page of Amarinder Singh, also featured prominent sports personalities including cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Anjum Moudgill and Avneet Sidhu. Praak has already won accolades for his patriotic song 'Teri Mitti'.

The song will also be broadcast on various television and radio channels so that the message of collectively fighting the pandemic reaches everyone in Punjab.