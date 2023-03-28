Amitabh Bachchan who was injured earlier this month while shooting an action sequence for Project K took to his blog to share some pictures of fans outside his home in Juhu, Mumbai on Sunday. The 80-year-old actor was seen greeting the fans in his 'homemade sling'.

He wrote, "They come in droves and wait and watch, elders , children and several others in passing or in station .. so much care and love .. blessed to be in their eyes for more ..And the work continues .. the Sunday blessings of the well-wishers .. my love affection and gratitude .. they still come .. me in homemade sling and the grey.. there is a flood of well-wishers here, but space and limits do not allow .. "

Before the Sunday meet with fans, Bachchan wrote, "The injuries heal slowly and today hope the effort is enough to climb the board and wave to the well wishers at the GATE .. being away from them that have such sincerity with them is not approved in any manner .. the life and the breath of the well wisher is supreme .. they live so I live." [sic]

He further added, "So despite the inconvenience of damaged body .. there must be desire and effort to repair .. which is being done with care and comfort of the Ef (extended family, his fans) and well-wishers, and for which there is repeated gratitude and love."

Bachchan also revealed that he has resumed work. He wrote, "the breathing done in the 'yaam' for now ; off to work, in defiance somehow ; the Ef renders, this is beyond allow ; but work I must , to them I bow !!!" [sic]

About Project K injury

The 80-year-old actor suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during an action sequence of the film. "In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain ..," Amitabh wrote.

"So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs .. I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around," he added.

"It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming .. All else is well..," he concluded.

'Project K' is a science fiction film written and directed by Aswhini Dutt. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, it features Amitabh, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.