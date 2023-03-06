Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the busiest actors in B'town. The actor at the age of 80 is always on his toes and had several brand endorsements and movie shoots going on. However, on Monday morning news of Big B's injury concerned his fans.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage while shooting Project K in Hyderabad.

Amitabh Bachchan who is quite vocal about his day-to-day health updates and shooting schedules shared on his blog that he suffered a muscle tear on his right rib cage while shooting Project K in Hyderabad. He also said that he is currently taking a rest at his home in Mumbai.

Film shooting had to be cancelled due to Big B's injury

In his blog, the actor also mentioned that the film's shooting had to be cancelled as it will take him weeks to recover from the injury.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. cancelled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain ."

Adding further he wrote, "So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs. I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around. It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming .. All else is well."

As soon as the news of Big B's fateful injury broke out, fans and well-wishers flocked to social media and wished the megastar a speedy recovery.

Professional front

Project K is a fantasy drama that features Prabhas in a new avatar. The C Ashwini Dutt-backed movie stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Baabubali star. Project K is expected to hit the screens in 2024.

A powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades! Can't wait to show the world the new avatar you've unleashed this time. Here's to the 80th & many more! May the force be with you always & you're the force behind us @SrBachchan sir - Team #ProjectK pic.twitter.com/Q3xLPqP2wN — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) October 11, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a film titled Section 84. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film will mark Big B and Ribhu's third collaboration after Yudh (Indian Television thriller miniseries released in 2014) and Te3n (2016).