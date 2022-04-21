Looks like Tiger Shroff has a fan in legendary Amitabh Bachchan. His high-octane action moves have not only impressed the young audience but also cinema legend Bachchan Sr.

Big B tried to pull off Tiger's trademark high kick in a new Instagram post. "Seeing Tiger Shroff getting all those 'like' numbers through his flexible kick abilities, I thought I would also give it a try, in the hope of getting even a small percentage of 'likes'," Amitabh Bachchan wrote with his signature sense of humor.

On seeing this, Tiger Shroff overwhelmed by the gesture thanked Mr Bachchan and expressed his joy on the superstar's kind words. " Ok..had to take this opportunity and show off a little when the greatest star of our country and the greatest action hero had some generous words for me☺️on a serious note sir if i still can kick like you even a few years later, it will be a blessing," he replied.

Heropanti 2 is making headlines for many reasons. The team recently shared a glimpse of the high-octane action sequences. According to the source,10 high-end luxury cars were used to make the stunt scene look substantial. Releasing on April 29, the action thriller is expected to have some nail-biting action sequences. The sequel is written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead villain with music by AR Rahman being the major highlight.

The highly anticipated entertainer is shot at the picturesque locations of England, India, Russia, Thailand, and Abu Dubai. The team has also roped in some of the biggest action directors to shoot the high-octane sequences. From big designer labels to a massive budget, Tiger's look and the costume are expected to be a major highlight of the film.