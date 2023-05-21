Bollywood, the biggest film industry in India has a shady other side, which has several times graced media headlines. From connections to the Mumbai underworld to alleged usage of drugs, Bollywood was never clean in its operations.

Amid living in the limelight, the lives of Bollywood actors were never easy, as several popular celebrities have faced death threats in their lives.

Ranging from usual phone calls to being targeted by dreadful gangsters, the lives of Bollywood celebrities have several times turned chaotic.

International Business Times, India edition, presents you with a list of Bollywood celebrities who have faced death threats in their lives.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, the Big B of Bollywood received death threats this year.

On February 28, 2023, Nagpur police received an anonymous call informing them that Bachchan's residence is surrounded by explosives.

According to a report published in India.com, the caller also alleged that 25 armed men have reached Dadar in Mumbai to carry out the terror attack.

Mumbai police took immediate action and did a squad check. But nothing unusual was traced out.

As per reports, the residence of Bachchan is currently under strong protection.

Dharmendra

The caller who called the Nagpur police to inform Bachcan's life was under threat, made a similar claim on his phone call, and said that a bomb blast will happen in veteran actor Dharmendra's residence as well.

Sharing the news on social media, paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted, "An anonymous caller yesterday threatened to blow up the house of Mukesh Ambani. Apart from this, the caller said that there would be a blast at Amitabh Bachchan's house and Dharmendra's house. The call was received at Nagpur Police's control room yesterday. The Nagpur Police immediately alerted the Mumbai Police after receiving the call."

Salman Khan

Salman Khan also received death threats recently. He was threatened to be killed on April 30, by a cow-protector from Jodhpur. The probe is still ongoing, according to ANI.

The actor was also under the scanner of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi since last year. Mumbai police filed FIR against them for reportedly threatening the actor through E-mail.

Considering the recurring death threats, the actor is being provided Y plus security by the Maharashtra Government.

Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan had to face death threats last year. He too was under the scanner of gangsters.

Khan and his family members faced heat when a stranger threatened to plant a bomb at his Mannat home in January 2022. The culprit was apprehended by Mumbai police.

Thereafter, he was advised to assure proper security before making public appearances.

Deepika Padukone

In 2017, Deepika Padukone received death threats prior to the release of the film Padmaavat. She was regularly threatened stating that she would be burnt alive, will behead her and will cut off her nose.

Even director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had to face death threats for tweaking Rajput's history in the movie.