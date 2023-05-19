Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021 after a raid on the Cordelia cruise ship. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after three weeks as the anti-drug agency failed to substantiate its charges against him. NCB, Mumbai Zone, had received information in October 2021 related to the consumption and possession of narcotics substances by various individuals on the private cruise ship. This has been by far one of the most talked about and controversial drugs on cruise case.

About the Aryan Khan drug case

Sameer Wankhede was the head of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai zone during the Cordelia cruise drug bust case, in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested.

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

The CBI has accused Sameer Wankhede and others of demanding a Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case. The central probe agency claimed that the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore as a bribe for not framing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. The agency has claimed that Wankhede owns huge property disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Former Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai Sameer Wankhede moves to Bombay High Court against CBI action against him; urgent hearing at 2:30 PM today.



In his petition, he claims that the action in the case of Aryan Khan is being taken out of revenge.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/FGfrs072a6 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

On Friday, Sameer Wankhede, an IRS officer, filed a plea in the Bombay High Court regarding the alleged ₹25 crore extortion case related to the arrest of Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, in 2021. Wankhede claimed that the actions taken by the CBI against him are an act of retaliation. The court had granted an urgent hearing at 2:30 pm.

And now, in a shocking turn of events, an alleged chat between Shahrukh Khan and Former Mumbai Zonal Director of NCB Sameer Wankhede has come to light

On Friday, Sameer Wankhede on Friday revealed alleged chats between him and Shah Rukh Khan, in his petition, moved before the Bombay High Court seeking relief and cross FIR against NCB Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh who has conducted a vigilance probe against him.

Sameer Wankhede's alleged chat with Shah Rukh Khan

In a chat on Oct 14 2021, nearly 10 days after Aryan Khan's arrest, SRK had messaged Wankhede.

SRK - Sameer sahib may I speak with you for a minute please? Regards shah rukh khan. I know this is officially inappropriate and maybe outright wrong but once as a father if I can speak with you. please. Love srk

Sameer - Pl call

SRK - Let me is it a good time to call just tried. Thank you

Sameer - Can't thank you enough for all the thoughts and personal insights you gave to me about my own. I will make sure that he turns out to be someone that you and I are both proud of. This incident will prove to be a turning point in his life I promise, in a good way. This country needs honest and hardworking young people to take it forward. You and I have done our PARTS THE NEXT GENERATION HAS TO FOLLOW and it's in our hands to mould them for the future. Thank you once again for your kindness and support. Love SRK

Sameer - My wishes dear

SRK - Thank you. You are a good man. Please be kind to him today I request. Love SRK

Sameer - Of course don't worry

SRK: God bless you. I have to come personally whenever you say and give a hug to you. Let me please know whenever it's convenient for you. Really I have always had the highest regard for your uprightness and now it has increased manifolds. Big respect. Love srk

Sameer Wankhede: Sure dear will catch up. Let this get over soon.

SRK: Yes please help me in making it soon. Thanks

SRK: I am going by what you said....I hope you feel my son has had the lesson you felt he should have had and henceforth he is able to build his life to be an upright hardworking young man towards a bright future. Thanks for all your kindness and care. ( sorry it's a late night message and I hope I am not disturbing you....but I was awake....naturally as a father ) Love srk

Sameer - Shahrukh he has been a good kid all the while and hope that he will for sure now be reformed a so enough counselled by me Hard days will be over soon

SRK - If in any way without losing your integrity as an officer of law, you can help with whatever manner possible please. I will always be indebted. I don't know the technicalities but if the department in charge feels all is ok and to your satisfaction...if then then your authority furnishes a 'short reply with whatever conditions your team may have. I promise you whatever cooperation you would need from him will be done to the best of his abilities. Just please consider this request favourably. It will be a huge favour because the family just wants him home, and not get stamped with having been a convict in a notorious prison. It will really help with his future and that's why I am making this, beyond reasonable request as a father. I hope you consider it please for his sake. Thanks again for everything. Love SRK-----

Sameer - Dear Shahrukh I empathise you as a father. Things will be fine SRK - Thank you so much. Love SRK

Sameer - (Thumbs up emoticon)SRK - Please show some kindness my man. Love SRK. I can only plead and beg you as a father. Please.

Sameer Wankhede: Dear Sharukh I wish I could talk to you as friend and explain you about the current situation and not as a zonal director, all the murk and unscrupulous elements are vitiating the entire atmosphere I wanted to look toward the kids in an reformatory approach and provide an opportunity for best living a national service. But unfortunately my attempt is being maligned by some dirty persons with malafide and vested interests.

SRK: But my son is not part of that please. You also know that. You know his part is minuscule in it. All he needs is reformation and for that he has had his quota and I will also follow suit with what we talked in terms of making him a better person. Please man I beg you there is nothing from my side that is participant in the vested interests. I went out if my way and without even knowing them called and begged them not to involve my child in their politics. The people here and also the person in the North. I spoke as a father to them and even chided them that they are harming my kid in their selfish interests. Please man don't make him pay for these assholes and vested people. I beg you man please. It's a larger thing my son and my family I swear play no part in it. I have even refrained from talking to anyone and even told all these foolish people not to speak on my behalf. When we speak I will tell you what I have done in my capacity not to hurt your drive to be upright. I swear man. Please I beg you.Get your guys to go slow for Gods sake. I swear I will stand by you for all times to come and assist you with what all you are trying to achieve good. It's a man's promise and you know me enough to know I am good for it. I beg you please have mercy in me and my family. We are a simple set of people and my son has been a bit wayward but he doesn't deserve being in a jail like a hardened criminal. You also know that. Please have a heart man please I beg you

SRK - Please call me and I will talk to you in my capacity as a father. Not any other way and you can hear from me that I mean every word I have said. You are a gentleman and a good husband and I am the same. I have to try and help my family wishing the bounds of law. I beg you man please don't let him be in that jail. These holidays will come and he will break as a human being.

His spirit will be destroyed because of some vested people. You promised you will reform my child not put him in a place where he may come out completely battered and broken. And it's no fault of his. As a good man why would you subject him to this for some selfish people doing what they are doing. I promise you I will go to them and beg them to not say another word in front of you. Will use everything my power to make sure they listen and retract whatever they have said. I promise you I will do all of it and won't shirk away from begging them to stop. But please send my son home. You also know in your heart it's been a bit too harsh for him by now. Please please I beg you as a father.

Sameer - Sharukh I know you as a fine human being. Let's hope for the best.

Take care of yourself.

SRK - Please tell them to go easy man and let me get my son home. Please. There is nothing more I can say or do but beg you. PleaseYou have noticed my behaviour through all this. You know I would never stand by anything against what you are doing. I believed it when you said you are thinking of Aryan as your own and want to make him a better person. I haven't done anything to not help my son get that reformation. I haven't been in press. I haven't made a statement. I have just believed in your goodness. Please please don't let me down as a father. Please.

SRK - Would you speak with daughter please

SRK - I will make her call you just now. I promise you I will follow this on my own and get this person dealt with in the way he deserves. I promise just please be kind today. Bless you man Please don't break our heart today my man. Please It's a father to father request I love my children just like you do yours and exterior forces cannot be allowed to cloud a father to father feeling please.I am a kind and gentle person Sameer please don't let my faith break in you and the system. Please it will shatter us as a family.Thank you for trying to help. Extremely grateful forever. Love srk

Sameeer Wankhede - Dear Shahrukh, it pains my heart too by recent developments. No one is happy and from our side no one deliberately wants to put Aryan in trouble dear trust me on that. There are certain technicalities in the law. I have also assured you that will not allow any rubbish person to spoil his case though they are trying a lot. I know where you are coming from emotionally. I would only want to tell you one thing here my dear, just have patience. This is going to be over soon.

SRK - Insha Allah. But I honestly feel you made the best effort in your official capacity and I do so too as a father. But sometimes our best is not good enough. Patience is paramount....thank you. Love srk

Take a look at the screenshots of the chats that have surfaced on social media.

As per a report in FPJ online, Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh and Wankhede's Whatsapp chats have also been leaked.

#AryanKhan #AryanKhancase

Chat with Samir wankhede ..

As a father this is totally heartwarming.

I am with you sir @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/GItJmyKyyK — gaurav kumar? (@gaurav_k169) May 19, 2023

Wankhede said, "By using movie stars as brand ambassadors. That is why so many movie stars are part of his trade. They organize rave parties in outskirts of cities and resorts. They hold few blokes who bring in their friends as they get free drugs and then they bring movie actors or actress to bring in more publicity and then hundreds of new customers are created because you can become addict even with 1 single episode. Since sex is more important to create addicts they add MDMA and few girls into the mix to make it more attractive. Free sex hours of it and enhanced performance using drugs. what more does a man need?"

In the Whatsapp chats with Gyaneshwar Singh, Sameer Wankhede also talked about how celebrities like Aryan Khan are roped in, and named as brand ambassadors to sell rave party tickets to youth so that the drug mafia can expand their clientele of drugs and sex pills.