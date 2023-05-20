There is no denying the fact that Deepika Padukone is the reigning beauty of Bollywood. The diva looks breathtaking in every attire at every event. Apart from acting, the Pathaan actress also has a number of other ventures. Padukone has also ventured into skincare and her products sell like hot cakes. Deepika was recently trolled for talking about her favourite 'no makeup look' while doning heavy makeup.

Deepika about her favourite no makeup look

Deepika told Allure magazine that she loves light or no makeup look. She added that she loved her makeup in Piku as it looked quite natural and similar to what she prefers in real life too. "I think a character that I've played that is very similar to the way I am in real life is probably Piku, just very natural," she told the magazine.

"You could literally see the skin in the movie. In fact, I'd sit in the makeup chair for not more than 5 or 10 minutes including hair and makeup. And I think that's one of those films where I felt completely like myself," Deepika added.

Gets trolled

However, netizens were quick to troll the actress for talking about no makeup look in heavy makeup. "She needs to change her designer and makeup artist," one user wrote. "I just looooove deepika but wtf is this look!," another user wrote. "Why do these people lie about makeup, one should not lie about it, unrealistic beauty standards," a social media user commented.

"What is this makeup look,isse toh better shell be without makeup, jyda pretty lgti. I love her but here why they trust blindfoldly , their makeup artist they charges like so much for such ajib looks," another social media user commented. "What's wrong with her makeup artist? Why she's putting foundation which is not her skin color?" came one more comment.

"Who the hell did this makeup. It doesn't give that wet look vibe instead its lookin like she was in a oil container. If the lip color was different then it could have been little better. Deepika's if naturally pretty enough simple glam look suits her. Not this type of shit!," read another comment.