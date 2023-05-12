Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is the star of the hour. The actress is reigning high on the success of her recently released film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The actress then made Indians with pride when she was one of the presenters at the Oscars night.

If this just wasn't enough, the actor added yet another feather to her hat, by featuring on the cover page of the prestigious TIME magazine. The actress gave the perfect boss lady vibes in a beige pant-suit ensemble on the cover.

The actress who is married to actor Ranveer Singh since 2018 and together they make one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The actress in a freewheeling conversation with the magazine, shared tips for married life, she also gave two cents about relationships and love, without sounding love guru.

The clip shared by Deepika and Times magazine has beautiful collages and montages of the diva's childhood and unseen pictures of her with her family. In the reel, we can see Deepika talking about the importance of patience in relationships and more.

Deepika told Time magazine, "I think we all grow up being influenced by movies, or we grow up being influenced by relationships and the marriages around us. But I think, the sooner you accept that the journey that we are on or that the two people are on is going to be very different from someone else's journey, the better it is."

Deepika on GENz lacking patience

She said, "Having said that, I think not just my parents but that entire generation, I think patience is probably one of the main things that I feel like couples today — I sound like some love guru (smiles) — but I feel like there's a lack of patience and I think that that's something that we can all learn from, not just Ranveer and me but from our parents but I think more couples like us can learn from the generation before us. Lots of other things but patience is the number one."

On Ranveer Singh is her support system

In one of the clips shared by Time magazine's Instagram page, Ranveer surprises Deepika when she was in the middle of an interview, Ranveer then greeted Deepika with a good bye, have a great day and while leaving, they kissed each other.

In the interview, the Pathaan star also opened up about the times when a female actor's career would come to an end as soon as they would get married or become mothers, but that's not the case anymore. "I've never had that experience because (Ranveer) has always put me, my dreams, and my ambitions first."

Deepika's upcoming projects include Project K with Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter. For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer have acted in several movies, including Ram Leela–which is when they started dating–, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat, where the two didn't share any frame.