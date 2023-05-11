Remember Rahul Raj Singh, late actress Pratyusha Banerjee's ex-boyfriend. Pratyusha Banerjee died by suicide in 2016 and since then the actor's career has gone downhill. Rahul has been away from showbiz for more than 7 years now.

A case was also registered against Rahul however, three months later, Rahul was granted anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court. Rahul has been married to actor Saloni Sharma for years now.

In a freewheeling exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, the actor shared his side of the story and narrated in detail what went wrong on that fateful afternoon, the trials and trauma that he went through and how is gathered the courage to fight it back. The actor is now making a comeback with a music video.

How has your personal and professional life been after Pratyusha Banerjee's death?

I am doing fine now. I would like to say that, after Pratyusha's death it was my personal life that was affected, I as a human being was affected. My system was not running. I was not in that mindset to work. It was like, if somebody is offering me work what work do I do? I was mentally not focused; I wasn't seeing this world the way I used to see as before. Everything was so perplexing. It took me time to even accept certain things... he goes on..

Almost 7 years later you are planning to make a comeback with a music video, are you now open to work?

I wasn't working in television, OTT or films but I was working. I was doing fashion shoots, photoshoots, and events I organised. In fact, my friends used to say why are you wasting your time and not working. I would always say, let me come back when I am focused. I will get a hit in my mind that I want to come back. That's when I want to come back.

Have you come to terms with or say moved on after Pratyusha's death?

I am in denial mode, you can't move on you can only keep that section as a different part of your life and then move ahead with the rest of your life. I will never ever move on from whatever happened. It's a lie.

Talking about media and court trials he went on...

I was waiting for this day. The court granted me bail, they didn't arrest me. I have proved my innocence. I have not been arrested. I was granted I am that guy who wasn't arrested for the accusation levied on me by the people. Losing Pratyusha was a big shock, people have assassinated my career, and I was held responsible for things I didn't do. I was blamed, I was dubbed as a bad boy. I am waiting to hold a press conference and share my side of the story with people and media and the day I will get a platform that day I will expose everyone, that day Vikas Gupta, Kamya Punjabi, and the mandali I will show them where they doing.

On getting a reality show Lock Upp.

Last year, I got a call from Lock Upp but there was Vikas Gupta I know they're anti-me and are spoiling my name because they are scared. They cannot face me. Mien kaccha jhitta public mein bata dunga. ( I will expose them in public).

Did your friends from the industry stand by you?

They all stood by me. It was only Vikas Gupta, Kamya Punjabi and Madali who stood for a fake reason because the media was covering them. They also diverted and spilled venom against me in the minds of Pratyusha's mother and father. I want to ask, where are they now? When Pratyush's mother and father are in bad shape. And finically weak. Three days media ke samne khad arehna ko khada rehna nai bolte. You need to stand by the family as well. (Three days standing in front of the media is not standing up for Pratyusha).

Rakhi Sawant stood for herself, she has never spoken to Pratyusha or me. Kamya Panjabi and others were only there for three–four days. Where are they now? Ask them. Kamya is earning well, and married to a rich family. Vikas, I earning quite well, why aren't they helping Pratyusha's family come out of misery? Talking about me I stood by myself. I don't need a "godfather", I have God.

How is your personal life now? Are you in a happy space personally and professionally?

I am a very happy guy. Pratyusha was very happy with me. I will share something Pratyush did not die by suicide; it was an accidental death and it wasn't because of me. No doubt personal issues were there. There was no thought nor did Pratyusha think of ending her life. It so happened that a day before her demise, we were partying and we had no fight, I was out to take Bengali food and she was doing something with her phone. She was drunk last night and she slipped while recording a video on her phone. When I came back after bringing the food the gate was locked. With the help of people, we managed to open the door and found Pratyusha in a state we couldn't imagine. And then after Pratyusha's demise, Kamaya Panjabi and others directly filed a case against me. The truth is Pratyusha did not die by suicide.

Agar usko marna hota toh suicide note mere naam pe likh ke jaate, apne mummy and papa ke naam ke likh ke jaate, there was no reason. She was very happy at night and day. (If she wanted to die by suicide she would have written a suicide note).

Did you try to put your side of the story?

I have done a defamation case against Kamya Punjabi. I don't need money. I need sorry. My honesty was my power and that is God's power. I got answers to my questions through my honesty.

Are you in touch with Pratyusha's family?

I can't be in touch with her parents even if I want to, as it will be a witness diversion kind of case in front of the court.

My honesty was my power and that is God's power. I got my questions and answers and my honesty.

In terms of work? What are your upcoming films or projects?

Right now, I am doing music videos. I don't want to get into TV shows and long-term commitment though I have been a TV show actor but now I would like to do a reality TV show.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant spoke about TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee who allegedly committed suicide, the social media star said, that the Balika Vadhu actress was tensed about her relationship with her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh. She was such an emotional girl that the moment we ask what happened she used to have tears in her eyes."