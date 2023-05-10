Who says celebrities can't be best friends? We have seen thick friendships in B'town, they don't just post selfies on social media but have also proved time and again that their friendship is beyond paparazzi, media clicks and press conferences. Be it Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla being there for Shah Rukh Khan when his son Aryan Khan was facing trial reportedly for "indulging in illicit drug trafficking" and was involved in the "procuring and distribution of drugs".

SRK's friends from the industry stood by him like a rock. Bollywood also has a strong female friendship which never fails to serve BFF goals.

Let's take a look at some of the most famous Bollywood friends that have stood against the time.

Janhvi Kapoor and Orhan

On Sunday night, Janhvi Kapoor and Orry aka Orhan Awatramani spotted together at an award function in Mumbai. The actress was wearing a glamorous gown and was looking stunning. While Orry opted for a designer blue upper and rugged jeans.

The video of them is shared by several paparazzi accounts in the clip, Orry can be heard saying that Janhvi is his best friend. At the event, Orry interacted with the paparazzi and said, "Janhvi is my best friend."

Orry is a social media star and is often spotted hanging out with star kids. The young lad is friends with very other star kids be it Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey among others.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy

Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are the newest BFFs in B-town. From rooting for each other on social media to hanging out together, the divas have been shelling major friendship goals. Recently, Disha and Mouni made head turns at a birthday bash and were seen exiting the party together.

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan

Juhi proved their bond when Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan was stuck in muddy waters. The only two people whom we saw taking action to help out the man were Juhi and Salman. Juhi and Shah Rukh have been friends for decades.

Other celebs who are BFFs are Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Malaika and Kareena Kapoor – Amrita Arora, Shanaya Kapoor- Suhana Khan and Ananya Pandey, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker.