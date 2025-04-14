Amitabh Bachchan always prioritises his fans, whether it is meeting them outside his posh bungalow in Mumbai or interacting with them on social media. He does it all with a lot of joy. The actor has always been active on X (formerly known as Twitter) and often shares his thoughts and feelings in the form of tweets on the platform. He engages with his millions of fans and followers through his tweets, and thousands of people leave behind comments for the superstar to read through.

Recently, one of his tweets has gained a lot of traction and fans too have shared their opinions with the star unabashedly.

Big B took to his X account to ask netizens for suggestions on how he could amp up his following count. The actor in the tweet mentioned that even though he is trying, the follower count has not been increasing; therefore, he was open to suggestions on how he could probably increase the count.

He wrote, "T 5347 - I am trying hard, but the number of 49M followers is not increasing. If there is a solution then tell me!!!"

The internet is always a fun space if used correctly, and netizens can be very creative if the need arises. X users took it upon themselves to come up with suggestions that could help the Shahenshah of Bollywood increase his number of followers on X. The suggestions were all things, fun and hilarious.

T 5347 - बड़ी कोशिश कर रहे हैं, लेकिन ये 49M followers का नंबर बढ़ ही नहीं रहा है ।

कोई उपाय हो तो बताइए !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2025

A comment on the tweet read, "Sir Jaya Ji ke Saath Ek baar Kalesh kar lijiye aur uska Video hume send kariye (Sir, please pick up a fight with Jaya ji and then upload the video)", while another user wrote, "Rekha ji ke sath pic upload kardo (Upload a picture with Rekha ji)".

An X user commented saying "Rekha ji se vivah (Marry Rekha ji) and another said, "Sir ji rekha madam k sath koi collaboration karke post dal do followers apne ap badhne lag jayenge" (Collaborate with Rekha Madam and your followers count will grow on their own)."

While there were such comments, there were also extremely constructive comments such as, "Speak about real problems, public is facing on daily basis. Also speaks about Marathi vs Non Marathi because you are too from hindi state."

"Some honest tweets regarding the condition of health,education, and sanitation in India will get you twice as many followers. Give it a try," one user said.

"Speak about real problems, public is facing on daily basis. Also speaks about Marathi vs Non Marathi because you are too from hindi state," another opined.

Amitabh was last seen on the silver screen in Kalki: 2898 AD, which also featured Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. It is speculated that he is currently on a break and will begin shooting for the next season of Kaun Banega Crorepati soon.