With the rise of social media and the digital boom in India, there has been a surge in podcasts featuring astrology and influencers blending the two worlds. Many influencers have started their podcasts, often speaking unfiltered on a wide range of topics.

Podcasters are leaving no stone unturned and are discussing the personal lives of celebrities and even predicting their futures, often without consent. A growing number of astrologers have been making controversial claims related to celebrity divorces, health concerns, and career trajectories.

Renowned astrologer and traot card reader Dr. Geetanjali Saxena in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, made some shocking revelations about the future of Bollywood celebrities.

Let's take a look at what she said:

Alia Bhatt: Emotionally unstable; her friends will betray her. This year won't be good for her health. 2026 will bring better times.

Ranbir Kapoor: Emotionally unstable as well. "Let him be a mama's boy," she said, suggesting he needs to stay close to his mother.

Ranveer Singh: She said that he has Raj Yog, but 2025 won't be favorable. 2026 and 2027 will bring good fortune.

Janhvi Kapoor: Described as egoistic and dominating. She is advised not to start anything new and to wait until September 2025 to make major decisions.

Aamir Khan: Highly emotional, with potential suicidal tendencies. She advised him to avoid films or big plans until 2027. She also mentioned his rumored companion Gauri, claiming he needs to add a double 'a' in "Khan" for balance.

Akshay Kumar: This year is unfavorable for him. After age 60, he may face neurological issues, including Parkinson's and kidney-related concerns. While Kesari 2 might succeed, she predicted Akshay wouldn't benefit personally. She said his career is over and that he needs spiritual guidance.

Shah Rukh Khan: King Khan is facing financial issues; the astrologer claimed her cards showed that he is bankrupt. According to her, SRK is trying to overcome monetary troubles. While his upcoming films may do well, she advised releasing his next project after August 2025. She also referenced King, an upcoming film starring Suhana Khan, SRK, and Abhishek Bachchan, which will work well, but it won't revive SRK's career.

When Siddharth Kannan asked whether the "Khan era" is over, she responded that SRK, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan should take a break for two to three years.

Salman Khan: He should continue hosting Bigg Boss and take a step back from acting. She also claimed his health isn't in a good place and alleged that a woman from his own family may be obstructing his growth. However, the romantically involved people around him do genuinely care.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's marriage: The astrologer claimed there are "problems in paradise" that can still be managed. She said Saif is unhappy in the relationship and Kareena needs to tone things down. According to her, they are karmic soulmates, but they are not giving each other enough time. If they don't mend their marriage, it might break in one and half years.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's marriage has hit rock bottom: The astrologer said that problems are expected to persist until September 2025. She also mentioned money-related stress, restrictions, and a lack of emotional intimacy in their relationship. A possible third-party interference, possibly a parent or another actress, could be adding strain.

She further alleged that Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationship has lacked intimacy for over five years. She suggested a third person, possibly from Abhishek's work environment, may be involved. She claimed that Aishwarya Rai is struggling with family restrictions.

Finally, she spoke about Elvish Yadav, stating he is currently in depression. While he has good financial resources, more money and work opportunities will begin to flow after four months.

Apart from these, she also made predictions about Rupali Ganguly and Harshad Chopra, among other celebrities.

Netizens weren't pleased with Geetanjali's predictions and also slammed Siddharth Kannan for asking personal questions of celebrities without their consent.

A user wrote, "This man is shamelessly minting money by discussing any bullshit about these celebs personal life without their consent. Will he discuss his personal life like this in public?? how unethical people are becoming for money. Someone had told me any such video should be simply disliked without leaving any comments..because nature of comment doesn't matter...only numbers matter and they keep making money from both positive and negative comments..while simply pressing dislike button really affects their monetary gain from the video posted by him or her."

Another user mentioned, "I watched for entertainment; however, it is disgusting how a tarot and astro are reviewing celebrity personal life. Anyway,s clickbait."

The third one said, "He should not ask about anyone 's personal life without getting their prior permission."