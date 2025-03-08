With the rise of social media and the digital boom in India, there has been a surge in podcasts featuring astrology, social media influencers, and beauty experts. Many influencers have started their podcasts, where they speak unfiltered on various topics.

However, this candid and freely available content is now proving to be hazardous, as people are leaving no stone unturned in dissecting celebrities' personal lives and even predicting their futures. A growing number of astrologers have been making controversial claims about celebrity divorces, health issues, and more.

Renowned astrologer Sushil Kumaar Singh, in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, made some shocking revelations about the future of Bollywood celebrities.

He claimed that Salman Khan would battle a deadly disease and that both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan would pass away in the same year. He said that Salman's kundali shows he will be diagnosed soon. Salman Khan's last days will be bad, as per Sushil Kumar.

He further suggested that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will divorce in 2026, stating that the couple is on the verge of separation and will allegedly split within the next 18 months.

He also questioned the authenticity of Saif Ali Khan's recent injury, implying that it was fake.

Sushil Kumar predicted that Samay Raina is going through a rough phase, while Ranveer Allahabadia will soon regain his stardom. He then added that Samay might go to jail but will be out soon.

The astrologer's statements sparked outrage among netizens, who criticized him for spreading negativity and making baseless predictions.

Netizens slam astrologer's prediction

One user commented, "Astrology is meant to help and guide people, not to scare them or cause depression. Such individuals should be banned."

Another wrote, "If he were a real astrologer, he would never predict someone's demise."

A third user simply stated, "Disgusting..."

Another pointed out, "He claimed in 2010 that Saif and Kareena's marriage wouldn't last, but they got married in 2012."

Sushil Kumar also made predictions about the careers of star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday. He claimed that Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan's careers in Bollywood do not look promising.