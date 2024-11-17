Amit Tandon's marital life has been one of a kind. From practically deciding to get married, getting a divorce, to getting married again to Ruby, the two have been through a rollercoaster of emotions. Now, in the latest interview, the former Indian idol singer has spoken about cheating on his wife during their marriage multiple times.

Singer and television actor Amit Tandon has spoken about how their marriage ended because of his cheating habits and how even the couple's therapy couldn't help them. On being asked if he cheated in his marriage, the Dil Mil Gaye actor confessed. He revealed that it made the cracks in their marriage even bigger.

On cheating in marriage

"I did. I have had moments when I let my impulses get the better of me. For some time, she did not even know, but when she got to know about it, it destroyed her. For a woman, especially a woman who has left her whole family to come be with you, a crack comes between you and sometimes, it does not get repaired. It just gets bigger," India Today quoted him saying.

Amit further revealed that the two filed for divorce back in 2017 when they just couldn't see themselves being married. He also mentioned that it didn't take him long to get into another relationship, but by some power high up there, the two got together. And this, there was no turning back for the two.

"We filed for divorce in 2017 when things got out of hand for the two of us. But, like I said, there is a higher power up there. We both moved on. I had gotten into another relationship as well. But I feel like this was god's plan that things had to come back and, by God's grace, this time when we got together, it was completely different. Last year, we renewed our vows as well,'' Amit Tandon added.