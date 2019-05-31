A 57-member council of ministers took oath after Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

A total of 24 leaders were chosen as the ministers for the Modi 2.0 cabinet. However, no major portfolios have been disclosed by the BJP. Speculations are rife over a major reshuffle in the cabinet as senior leaders like Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj are no more a part of the cabinet.

Here is the list of Modi 2.0 cabinet ministers:-

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Nitin Gadkari

DV Sadananda Gowda

Nirmala Sitharaman

Ram Vilas Paswan

Narendra Singh Tomar

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Thawarchand Gehlot

Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Arjun Munda

Smriti Irani

Dr Harsh Vardhan

Prakash Javdekar

Piyush Goyal

Dharmendra Pradhan

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Prahlad Joshi

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Arvind Sawant

Giriraj Singh