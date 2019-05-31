Prime Minister Narendra Modi swearing in
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union cabinet ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.Amlan Paliwal/IANS

A 57-member council of ministers took oath after Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

A total of 24 leaders were chosen as the ministers for the Modi 2.0 cabinet. However, no major portfolios have been disclosed by the BJP. Speculations are rife over a major reshuffle in the cabinet as senior leaders like Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj are no more a part of the cabinet.

Here is the list of Modi 2.0 cabinet ministers:-

  • Rajnath Singh
New Delhi: Lucknow BJP MP Rajnath Singh takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.IANS
  • Amit Shah
New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.IANS
  • Nitin Gadkari
New Delhi: Nagpur BJP MP Nitin Gadkari takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.Amlan Paliwal/IANS
  • DV Sadananda Gowda
DV Sadananda Gowda takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.twitter
  • Nirmala Sitharaman
New Delhi: BJP MP Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.IANS
  • Ram Vilas Paswan
LJD President Ram Vilas Paswan takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.IANS
  • Narendra Singh Tomar
New Delhi: Muraina BJP MP Narendra Singh Tomar takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.IANS
  • Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.IANS
  • Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Harsimrat Kaur Badal takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.IANS
  • Thawarchand Gehlot
Thawarchand Gehlot takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.twitter
  • Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019twitter
  • Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.twitter
  • Arjun Munda
Arjun Munda takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.twitter
  • Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.IANS
  • Dr Harsh Vardhan
Dr Harsh Vardhan takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.twitter
  • Prakash Javdekar
Prakash Javdekar takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.twitter
  • Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.IANS
  • Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.IANS
  • Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.IANS
  • Prahlad Joshi
Prahlad Joshi takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.twitter
  • Mahendra Nath Pandey
Mahendra Nath Pandey takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.twitter
  • Arvind Sawant
Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.IANS
  • Giriraj Singh
Begusarai BJP MP Giriraj Singh takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.IANS
  • Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.IANS