President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union cabinet ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. Amlan Paliwal/IANS
A 57-member council of ministers took oath after Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.
A total of 24 leaders were chosen as the ministers for the
Modi 2.0 cabinet. However, no major portfolios have been disclosed by the BJP. Speculations are rife over a major reshuffle in the cabinet as senior leaders like Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj are no more a part of the cabinet.
Here is the list of Modi 2.0 cabinet ministers:-
New Delhi: Lucknow BJP MP Rajnath Singh takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. IANS
New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. IANS
New Delhi: Nagpur BJP MP Nitin Gadkari takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. Amlan Paliwal/IANS
DV Sadananda Gowda takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. twitter
New Delhi: BJP MP Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. IANS
LJD President Ram Vilas Paswan takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. IANS
New Delhi: Muraina BJP MP Narendra Singh Tomar takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. IANS
Ravi Shankar Prasad takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. IANS
Harsimrat Kaur Badal takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. IANS
Thawarchand Gehlot takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. twitter
Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019 twitter
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. twitter
Arjun Munda takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. twitter
Smriti Irani takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. IANS
Dr Harsh Vardhan takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. twitter
Prakash Javdekar takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. twitter
Piyush Goyal takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. IANS
Dharmendra Pradhan takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. IANS
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. IANS
Prahlad Joshi takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. twitter
Mahendra Nath Pandey takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. twitter
Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. IANS
Begusarai BJP MP Giriraj Singh takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. IANS
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat takes oath as Union Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. IANS