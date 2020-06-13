To take stock of Covid-19 situation in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a review meeting, here on Sunday, sources said on Saturday.

Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will hold the meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at 11 a.m. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) members would also take part in the meeting, the Home Ministry tweeted.

The move comes as the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi stood at 36,824, including 1,214 deaths and 13,398 recovered/migrated/discharged.