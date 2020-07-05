Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited a newly-created temporary hospital with 1,000 beds, including 250 in the ICU, which will treat Covid-19 patients in New Delhi along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The 1,000-bed facilities named Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital was set up by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in just 11 days near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on a piece of land belonging to the Ministry of Defence.

It is set up near the Domestic Terminal-1 on Ulan Bator Road adjacent to Controller General of Defence Accounts headquarters.

Reviewing the preparedness, Shah said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully committed to help the Delhi residents amid the challenging times due to coronavirus crisis.

'PM committed to help Delhi residents'

"PM Narendra Modi ji is fully committed to helping the people of Delhi in these challenging times and this Covid hospital, yet again, highlights the resolve," Shah tweeted after visiting the hospital set up in record 12 days.

"I thank the DRDO, Tatas and our armed forces medical personnel who have risen to the occasion and helped tackle the emergency."

Till Sunday, the national capital had recorded 97,200 coronavirus cases.

(With agency inputs)