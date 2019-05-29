Union Health Minister JP Nadda is set to be the next BJP president after Amit Shah relieves himself of the party president post to join the cabinet.

Nadda, 59, who has been a Rajya Sabha member and the parliamentary board secretary, will be working hands-on with Shah. He will be looking after the polls of Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Haryana scheduled in September after the Union Budget in July.

He will be looking into the election campaign strategy for the states and will preferably be getting ready for Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka. He will also be the mind behind the preparations for the polls in Delhi next year.

As being termed as a master strategist in the party, he was the reason behind the majority that BJP gained in Uttar Pradesh polls. he was responsible to bring in 62 seats out of 8o seats with his credible and intelligent decisions.

Nadda will be responsible for bringing the exacting standards set by Amit Shah in the country. The party will be fully dependent on his decisions and strategies for better results in the forthcoming elections.