In a landmark development for Gujarat's cooperative sector, Union Minister of Cooperation and Home Affairs, Amit Shah, has endorsed the state's inaugural cooperative initiative in salt production. This initiative marks a significant milestone, addressing a long-standing gap in the cooperative movement.

At an event celebrating four years of the Ministry of Cooperation, Shah also inaugurated several new projects by the esteemed dairy giant, Amul. His remarks underscored the importance of this initiative, stating, "Salt was the only segment left untouched by the cooperative movement. Today, that gap has been filled." Shah acknowledged Humbalbhai, the visionary behind the Kutch District Cooperative Salt Federation, for his pivotal role in this achievement.

The cooperative model promises to ensure fair profits for Gujarat's traditional salt workers, the Agariyas, through a structured and community-led framework. The Agariyas, who have been engaged in salt production for generations, stand to benefit from improved financial returns and enhanced working conditions. This initiative is expected to transform the lives of these workers by providing them with a sustainable and equitable economic model.

In addition to the salt cooperative, Shah inaugurated the expanded facilities of Amul's Mogar chocolate plant and Khatraj cheese plant. He also unveiled the new Sardar Patel Cooperative Dairy Federation, which represents a significant step in expanding Amul's national presence. These expansions are part of Amul's broader strategy to enhance its production capabilities and market reach, further solidifying its position as a leader in the dairy industry.

Empowering Women and Expanding Cooperatives

Highlighting Amul's growing success, Shah noted, "Today, 36 lakh women in Gujarat and 20 lakh more across India power Amul's operations. Thanks to their effort, Amul's current turnover stands at Rs 80,000 crore. Next year, we will cross Rs 1 lakh crore -- and the profit will go straight into the accounts of 56 lakh women." This statement underscores the significant role women play in Amul's operations and the cooperative model's potential to uplift entire communities rather than just individuals.

Gujarat is home to one of India's largest and most diverse cooperative sectors, with over 83,000 to 87,200 cooperative societies spanning agriculture, dairy, sugar, housing, credit, and marketing. These societies involve 1.71 to 1.79 crore members, reflecting the extensive reach and impact of the cooperative movement in the state. Central to this landscape is the Anand Pattern dairy model, which includes giants like Amul, Banas Dairy, and Dudhsagar Dairy. Collectively, these entities serve 3.6 million milk producers, process over 24 lakh litres of milk per day, and generate annual revenues exceeding Rs 90,000 crore.

Women have become increasingly integral to this cooperative ecosystem. Between 2020 and 2025, the number of women-led dairy cooperatives rose by 21 percent, from 3,764 to 4,562. Women now constitute 25 percent of milk union boards and 32 percent of producer-members, boosting milk procurement by women-led bodies by 39 percent to 57 lakh litres per day. This increase in women's participation has generated over Rs 9,000 crore annually, highlighting the transformative impact of gender inclusion in the cooperative sector.