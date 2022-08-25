Reaffirming Centre's commitment towards development in J&K and ensuring peace in the valley, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting. NSA Ajit Doval, J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, COAS General Manoj Pande, R&AW Chief Samant Kumar Goel, DIB and DGs of Paramilitary Forces are attending the meeting in New Delhi.

The focus of the meeting is the prevailing security situation in J&K, besides development initiatives as well as future plans for the valley. Notably, this is the first security review meeting after the peaceful conduct of Amarnath Yatra in J&K.

PAK's infiltration bids foiled

While reviewing the security situation in the valley, it is worth noting that the Indian Army successfully foiled two infiltration bids in J&K's Naushera sector in 48 hours. Army officials said that early on August 21, alert soldiers deployed in Jhangar area of Naushera spotted movement of two to three terrorists.

"Two terrorists, who were hiding behind, fled the area by taking cover of dense jungle and broken ground. The injured Pakistani terrorist was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid and lifesaving surgery was carried out," an army official was quoted as saying.

The captured terrorist has revealed his identity as Tabarak Hussain, resident of Sabzkot village, district Kotli of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Army officials said on further interrogation, the terrorist confessed about their plan to attack the Indian army post.

The army said in the second operation, on the night of August 22/23, a group of two to three terrorists tried to infiltrate in Lam area of Naushera. The army officials said that the two infiltration bids, in a short span of 48 hours, is a direct attempt by the adversary to disrupt the peace in Rajouri region.

"However, own troops deployed on the Line of Control remain alert to defeat any nefarious designs of the adversary," an official said.