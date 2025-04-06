Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Sunday evening to begin his three-day tour of the Union Territory amid significant developments on both the political and security fronts.

This is Shah's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir following the formation of a popularly elected government led by the National Conference's Omar Abdullah, with support from the Congress, CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and four Independent MLAs.

The office of the Home Minister posted on social media that Amit Shah was received at the technical airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, J&K BJP president Sat Sharma, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, and several senior BJP leaders.

It was further informed that the Home Minister would visit a forward post along the India-Pakistan border to review the security situation and assess development initiatives during his tour.

On April 7, Shah is scheduled to visit the BSF Border Out Post (BOP) Vinay in the Hiranagar area of Kathua at 10:30 am to assess the ground situation along the International Border (IB).

Later that day, at 2:00 pm, he will meet the family members of Jammu and Kashmir Police martyrs at Raj Bhavan in Jammu and present appointment letters to some of them who have been selected for jobs on compassionate grounds.

On April 8, Shah will chair a meeting at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar at 11:00 am to review the progress of various development programmes in the Union Territory.

Celebrates BJP Foundation Day with Party Workers

After arriving in Jammu, the Union Home Minister visited the BJP office at Trikuta Nagar, where he attended a meeting with party leaders, including MLAs and office bearers.

His visit coincided with the BJP's 45th Foundation Day, which was celebrated earlier in the day with great enthusiasm by party leaders and workers at the headquarters.

Officials said that police and security forces have been placed on high alert in view of Shah's visit.

Earlier in the day, J&K BJP president Sat Sharma hoisted the party flag at the BJP headquarters in the presence of senior leaders, including MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, and Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma.

A party spokesperson stated that senior leaders also hoisted flags at all organizational district headquarters, BJP offices, and atop the homes of party workers across Jammu and Kashmir to mark the BJP's 46th Foundation Day.

Congress Urges Shah to Address Rise in Terrorism in Jammu Region

Terming the overall security situation in the Jammu region as grim, the J&K Congress on Sunday asked Home Minister Amit Shah to explain what it described as the "utter failure" of his ministry to contain the resurgence of terrorism in the region.

Referring to the growing public concern over the deteriorating security situation in various parts of Jammu, J&K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the Home Minister must clarify why terrorist activities have surged despite the region being under the direct control of his ministry.

"Terrorism was nearly eliminated in the Jammu region over the past two decades by previous governments, but it has resurfaced since January 1, 2023, when seven minority Hindus were martyred in Dhangri, Rajouri. Since then, a series of attacks have occurred in different parts of the region, targeting the Army and security forces, who have made several supreme sacrifices," Sharma said in a statement.