Making a veiled attack on the BJP-led Union Government and the Lieutenant Governor's administration for allegedly undermining the authority of the elected government, the ruling National Conference today warned against construing its "cooperative approach" as a sign of "weakness."

"We want to work with the Lieutenant Governor's administration and the Union Government with coordination and cooperation to deliver good governance to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. But our soft behaviour should not be mistaken for weakness," said Tanvir Sadiq, the chief spokesperson of the ruling National Conference and MLA, while speaking to media persons after a two-hour-long meeting of legislators from the coalition partners.

Apart from the ruling National Conference, legislators from the Congress, Independents, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attended the much-publicized meeting, which was convened to discuss the situation arising from the Lieutenant Governor's order transferring 48 officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS).

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir overwhelmingly participated in the election of a democratic government. Instead of insulting the people's mandate, the wishes and aspirations of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir should be respected to honour that mandate," Sadiq said while sharing details of the meeting.

"Those trying to undermine the authority of the elected government are blatantly insulting the people's mandate," he added. "Once again, we request and urge the Union Government and the Lieutenant Governor's administration to respect the people's mandate."

"It is my humble request — do not push us to the wall. We want better coordination with the LG administration and the Union Government to address the problems of the people," he said, asserting that the silence of the Omar Abdullah-led government should not be interpreted as a sign of weakness.

Some forces are trying to bulldoze democratic institutions

Congress legislator Nizam-ud-Din Bhat, who was present at the meeting, alleged that certain forces were attempting to sabotage the democratic system by undermining the authority of the duly elected government in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Some long-term and short-term issues were thoroughly discussed during today's meeting, which was convened at the invitation of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah," Bhat said. "All alliance MLAs are fully backing the Leader of the House, Omar Abdullah. There is complete unanimity among all coalition legislators on every issue."

Bhat added that two senior Congress leaders—J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra and Ghulam Ahmed Mir—skipped the crucial meeting due to prior commitments in New Delhi.

Two resolutions passed in the meeting

During the two-hour-long meeting, two resolutions were passed by MLAs of the coalition partners. One of the resolutions opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and recent administrative decisions made by the Lieutenant Governor.

Tanvir Sadiq stated that the alliance strongly condemned the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it "anti-minority and anti-Muslim." He expressed deep concerns over its potential impact on Waqf properties and the broader Muslim community in Jammu and Kashmir.

Today's meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and also attended by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, was held at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary in Gupkar, Srinagar.

Cabinet ministers, all NC MLAs, four Congress legislators led by Chief Whip Nizam-ud-Din Bhat, and independents supporting the National Conference government were present at the meeting.

The meeting of the alliance partners comes in the backdrop of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's order to transfer and post 48 JKAS officers.