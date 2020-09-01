Home Minister Amit Shah has not been seen in action lately, as he was recovering from COVID-19. Only recently, was he discharged from AIIMS after completing post-COVID care. On Tuesday, the Home Minister attended the Union Cabinet meeting.

Amit Shah attended the cabinet meeting via video conferencing. The Home Minister also mourned the loss of the late Pranab Mukherjee.

Amit Shah attends Union cabinet meeting

On Tuesday, Amit Shah shared a glimpse of the Union cabinet meeting that took place. During the meeting, all those present including the Home Minister and Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of the former President of India Pranab Mukherjee.

Amit Shah wrote on Twitter, "Joined the Union Cabinet meeting via video conferencing in presence of Prime Minister Shri@NarendraModi ji today to express profound sorrow on the sad demise of former President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji."

Earlier, Amit Shah also expressed in a video message his condolences over Pranab Mukherjee's death, "For decades, Former President, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji worked relentlessly towards strengthening the nation. Be it in government or in opposition, he took everyone along."

Amit Shah had been in post-COVID care at AIIMS until 13 days before he was discharged on Monday.