A day after National Conference president and former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah confirmed a pre-poll alliance with the Congress for assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has posed ten questions and sought answers from the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

In a series of social media posts, Amit Shah questioned the Congress Party's alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir. His inquiries addressed key issues, including Article 370, reservation policies, and the promises made in the National Conference's manifesto.

Shah accused Congress of compromising the nation's unity and security in its pursuit of power, citing its alliance with the Abdullah family's National Conference in the Jammu and Kashmir elections as evidence of its intentions.

The Modi govt ended years of discrimination against Dalits, tribes, Pahadis, and backward communities by granting them reservations after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.



Does Rahul Gandhi support the JKNC manifesto, which calls for abolishing reservations for Dalits,… pic.twitter.com/stWDb8b48Z — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 23, 2024

Shah also emphasized the Modi government's efforts to end discrimination against Dalits, tribal communities, Paharis, and other backward groups by providing them with reservations following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. He questioned whether Rahul Gandhi supported the National Conference's manifesto, which advocated for the abolition of these reservations.

Shah's questions for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party include:

1. Support for a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir

2. Restoration of Article 370 and 35A

3. Promoting separatism through dialogue with Pakistan

4. Resuming 'LoC Trade' with Pakistan

5. Reinstating relatives of those involved in terrorism into government jobs

6. Ending reservations for Dalits, Gujjars, Bakarwals, and Pahadi communities

7. Renaming 'Shankaracharya Hill' and 'Hari Hill' with Islamic names

8. Supporting corruption and Pakistan-backed families in Jammu and Kashmir's economy

9. Discrimination between Jammu and the Valley

10. Granting autonomy to Kashmir

Shah's questions aim to clarify the Congress party's stance on these issues, given their alliance with the National Conference.

NC promises restoration of Article 370

The National Conference (NC) has released its manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, outlining 12 key guarantees. These include:

1. Restoration of Article 370 and statehood

2. Implementation of the 2000 autonomy resolution

3. Amnesty for political prisoners

4. Dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits

5. Free electricity and relief from power and water crises

6. Transfer of hydro-electric power projects to Jammu and Kashmir

7. Free LPG cylinders for economically weaker sections

8. Protection of land and employment rights

9. Encouraging India-Pakistan dialogue

10. Release of prisoners languishing in jails

11. Revocation of the Public Safety Act (PSA)

12. Comprehensive job package and social welfare measures

The manifesto, described as the NC's vision document and roadmap for governance, promises to deliver on these guarantees.