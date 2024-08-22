In a significant development ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge met with National Conference (NC) leadership on Thursday to discuss a possible pre-poll alliance.

After interacting with party workers at Srinagar on the second day of his visit to the poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi and Kharge visited the residence of NC president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Gupkar Road, Srinagar. A Congress party leader confirmed that the meeting aimed to discuss a potential pre-poll alliance for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Two parties exploring possibilities of pre-poll alliance

As reported earlier, the two parties have been holding deliberations at the local level regarding the alliance. An NC leader revealed that three rounds of discussions have taken place between the parties, focusing on the shape of the alliance and seat-sharing arrangements.

A news agency quoting an NC leader reported that the discussions were "cordial" and expressed hope for a successful alliance. However, the leader emphasized that any decision on forging the pre-poll alliance would be taken by the leadership of both parties.

Notably, the Congress and NC had contested the Lok Sabha polls together as part of the INDIA Bloc. Although the alliance did not yield the desired results, with the Congress losing both seats in Jammu and NC losing one of the three seats contested in the Kashmir valley, the parties are now exploring possibilities for a pre-poll alliance in the Assembly polls.

The Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to be held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4. The meeting between Gandhi, Kharge, and the Abdullahs assumes significance as the parties seek to strengthen their position in the upcoming elections.

Congress prioritizes statehood restoration for J&K: Rahul

Earlier addressing party workers at Srinagar, Rahul Gandhi emphasized that restoring statehood for Jammu and Kashmir is a core priority for the Congress party. He highlighted the unique case of the region's downgrading to a Union Territory and the need to ensure the voices of its people are heard.

Gandhi also addressed concerns about unemployment and the lack of opportunities for the youth, promising that Congress would work towards addressing these challenges.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के साथ मेरा खून का रिश्ता है - वहां के लोगों के दिलों में जो दुख-दर्द है, उसे मिटा कर उन्हें उनका statehood और representation वापस दिलाना ही मेरा सबसे बड़ा लक्ष्य है। pic.twitter.com/iBFDwwJxn0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 22, 2024

Gandhi reiterated that the party's efforts to restore statehood were of paramount importance and vowed to protect the constitution and alleviate the pain and fear felt by the people. He assured that any alliances would respect the views of party members and prioritize the interests of Congress workers and leaders.

Personal bond with Jammu and Kashmir

Gandhi shared personal anecdotes, reflecting on his deep bond with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and underscored that his efforts were personal rather than political.