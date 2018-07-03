Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Shah is on a one-day visit to the state to strategise on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2019. He is scheduled to hold a meeting with the BJP leadership in Kerala. Top agenda for the meeting is rumoured to be the selection of a State chief. Ever since Kummanam Rajasekharan was posted as Mizoram Governor in May, the seat was vacant.