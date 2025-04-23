Amit Sadh recalls heartwarming moments with tourists in Kashmir before Pahalgam terror attack

Actor Amit Sadh took to social media to reflect on his visit to Kashmir, recalling a touching moment with local tourists who brought genuine joy to his day.

Amid the serene beauty of the valley—just days before the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam—the actor shared how their warmth and smiles left a lasting impression on him. Condemning the violence, Amit took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note where he expressed both his deep love for Kashmir and his outrage over the violence that claimed innocent lives.

The 'Kai Po Che' actor wrote, "A few days back I was in Kashmir and it was beautiful as always, my beautiful mesmerising Kashmir...Kashmir has given me peace, strength, and a sense of home. It's where I breathe deeper, feel lighter, and reconnect with myself. Seeing tourists made me smile; I always wanted people from all over the country and the world to come and experience this marvellous beauty." (sic)

"This is how they destroy the peace there! This is how they try to scare us! Their army can't stand against our mighty Indian Army, so now they go after civilians!! Appalled, angry & devastated - how many lives before we say enough?. " We have to put an end to this! A definite end! Praying for the souls we lost. Om Shanti," he added.

A host of prominent celebrities have voiced strong condemnation of the recent attack. Celebs like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Anushka Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Nani, NTR Jr., Allu Arjun, and several others have taken to social media to express their grief, anger, and disbelief over the heartbreaking tragedy.

Although authorities stated that the official death toll from the terror attack will be announced once the list of victims—with names and addresses—is finalized, sources informed IANS that 26 tourists have lost their lives, including two foreign nationals. Additionally, 20 others, comprising both tourists and local residents, have been injured in the incident.

(With inputs from IANS)