Saif Ali Khan has bought a new luxurious property in Qatar. The actor has called the place "safe". Saif's purchase comes barely three months after the knife attack on him that shook the entire nation. The Nawab of Pataudi was speaking at a conference by the Alfardan Group, where he spoke about the reasons behind him buying the property.

Khan's property is in The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl, Doha, Qatar. Talking about the reasons he bought the property for, the 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins' actor said it could be called his "second home". He also praised the locations' safety and proximity.

Talks about "second home"

"Think of a holiday home or a second home. There are a few things I think of. One is that it's not very far away and it's easily accessible. And then the other thing is, the most important thing is that it's very safe and it feels very good to be there," the Dasara actor said at the conference.

Praises the property

Saif further praised the beauty, the food and the lifestyle the city offers. "And the concept of an island within an island is also very luxurious and beautiful and it's just a really lovely place to live. And the feeling you get when you're there is the important thing and the views and the food and the kind of lifestyle and the pace of living and these are a few of the things that led to my decision," he added.

Kareena Kapoor's love for all things food and luxury are quite well known. And the doting husband noticed these things the most at the property. "I had gone there to do some work and I was shooting for something and I stayed at the property and I thought it was amazing and there was something about the mixture of privacy and luxury that I really liked. And again, it was things like food and the way the menu was curated and various things like this. I mean, literally in a nutshell, it felt like home away from home, so that made it very easy," he concluded.