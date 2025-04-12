Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media is at another level! From emotional posts to witty one liners; the diva known how to keep her fans engaged. From travel diaries to every day sneak peeks; Bebo has us all flocking to her timeline every now and then. And, the latest post from 'The Begum of Pataudi' is a testament to that!

Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share pictures of herself and dapper husband, Saif Ali Khan. In the first picture, the Jaane Jaan actress can be seen transforming into a female cop. In the second, she shared a picture of the 'Nawab of Pataudi' riding a horse. The third picture also has Saif looking every bit of a royal nawab as she takes charge of the reins.

Bebo's post

"Played a cop and found my husband guilty of his good looks. Same day. Different sets. Different cities. Very hardworking, as you can see," the Singham Again actress wrote. Kareena's sister-in-law, Saba Pataudi wrote, "I think you looked in the mirror and realized, to turn around and take a another look at that really cool chick in the reflection. ;) (poo dialog to self)"

Social media can't handle the chemistry

Social media too went berserk with Bebo's obsession and pure love for Saif Ali Khan. "If my marriage doesn't look like this then i don't want it," wrote a user. "Ufff good looks good looks only good looks," commented another user.

"Bebo you look so fit," read a comment. "Keep Slaying my love," read another comment. "An arresting lewk I'd say," a fan wrote. "Queen & king," another fan commented. "Her obsession with Saif's looks," one more of the comments read. "We get it, Kareena. We. Get. It!" a follower wrote. "Pataudi for a reason," was one more of the comments.