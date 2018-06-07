Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had married at the St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19. The couple had requested guests, family and well-wishers to contribute to seven NGOs they had chosen.

However, Queen Elizabeth II decided to give the newly married couple a gift and boy, what an extravagant gift it is. The Queen has gifted a country house to Harry and Meghan in Norfolk, Metro reports.

The York Cottage, located at Sandringham Estate, is a 20,000-acre royal property situated nearly 110 miles northeast of Kensington Palace, Harper Bazaar reports. The estate has been in the possession of the royal family since 1862. It was first used by King Edward VII. The Queen inherited the estate from her father.

The publication also revealed that the property houses a 240-hectare public park and 24-hectare garden. The just-married couple, who are neighbours of Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Kensington Palace, will remain neighbours at the Sandringham Estate as the Queen had gifted the Anmer Hall, which is located in the same estate, to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The report about the expensive gift comes around the same time a questionable report by National Enquirer claimed that Meghan Markle is pregnant. The highly dubious report claims that the couple is expecting twins.

While the Kensington Palace is yet to clear the air on the pregnancy rumours, sources recently told US Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keen on starting a family soon. "Having children is definitely a priority. She and Harry want to start a family right away—and she'll start trying as soon as she can," an insider told the magazine.

This isn't the first time that the couple's eagerness to turn parents soon has made the headline. Markle's then-agent Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne recalled a conversation with the former Suits actress in the documentary, Harry and Meghan: A Love Story, that the new royal family member wants kids soon.

"She said to me, 'I would absolutely love to have children, and I can't wait to be a mother,'" Nelthorpe-Cowne said. Prince Harry is also keen on starting a family soon. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight, "My sources are saying that Prince Harry, particularly, is very keen to start a family, pretty soon after the royal wedding. He's made no secret about wanting children."