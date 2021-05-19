On May 12, Israeli-based Hollywood actress Gal Gadot who gained fame for her performance as Wonder Woman in the DC Comics franchise had broken her silence on the Israel-Palestine conflict that has got the world leaders, Hollywood, the Hindi film industry divided. The actress had shared her concern for all victims of the war, but most celebrities who support the 'Free Palestine' movement did not support her statement.

"My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbours deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find a solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days," Gal Gadot said in her post.

Adult film actress Mia Khalifa, who has been a vociferous supporter of Palestine recently went on Twitter and called the actress a 'genocide barbie'. She shared a retweet from the official Twitter account of Wonder Woman and stated, "We asked for the #SnyderCut, not Genocide Barbie."

we asked for the #SnyderCut, not Genocide Barbie https://t.co/5fsREpiqkR — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 16, 2021

Actress Gal Gadot, before starting a career in Hollywood had served in the Israel Defence Force, in her recent statement had said, ' Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbours deserve the same,' thereby praying for all victims of the war.

She had even encouraged the idea where leaders can find a solution so the two countries could live side by side in peace. However, ever since Gal Gadot had made her statement while disabling her comments section, the actress had received severe backlash.