Amidst the instances of multiple fire instances reposted by the customers, Ola has decided to recall as many as 1441 electric scooters for a safety check. Ola is the third EV in the segment to recall the faulty electric scooter after Okinawa and Pure EV. In an official statement, the company said, "As a pre-emptive measure, we will be conducting a detailed diagnostics and health check of the scooters in that specific batch and, therefore, is issuing a voluntary recall of 1,441 vehicles."

Notably, Manufacturers have increased their voluntary recalls after the government warned them of "heavy penalties" if they did not take immediate remedial action, such as recalling faulty models. Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal stated on Saturday that the firm applauds the government's move to penalise EV makers for faulty e-scooters and that if it discovers an issue in any of its batches, it will immediately return those e-scooters.

Cases of accidents due to faulty EV scooters

A removable battery on an 80-year-old man's electric scooter recently erupted into flames, killing him and injuring three of his family members in Telangana. When the incident occurred on April 19, the man, Ramaswamy, was charging the battery inside his house. Following the terrible occurrence, EV producer PURE EV announced a recall of 2,000 units. Okinawa Autotech, an e-scooter maker, has previously announced a voluntary recall of 3,215 scooters to check for battery concerns.

Furthermore, one of the Ola S1 Pro scooter customers claimed last week that his son was involved in an accident on March 26 as a result of a defect in an Ola Electric scooter that sped on a speed breaker rather than slowing down, causing the vehicle to become airborne and fall down on the road due to a defect in an Ola Electric scooter that sped on a speed breaker rather than slowing down, causing the vehicle to become airborne and fall down on the road.