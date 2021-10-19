Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses down south, and she enjoys a huge fan following among Telugu-speaking audiences. However, the actress also used to get trolled over her acting skills and mannerisms on screen. And now, Rashmika Mandanna has given an inspirational message to her fans who have insecurities in their lives.

Rashmika Mandanna's inspirational message

In one of her recent Twitter post, Rashmika Mandanna gave a message to people who feel that they are insecure in life.

"Being human - we are born with flaws and grow up with insecurities..But there comes a moment when you realize that you are much bigger than what the world is telling you- you can be. You are stronger, you are wiser, you are smarter... When you realize this, you become unstoppable," wrote Rashmika.

The tweet by Rashmika has already gone viral, and it has already racked up over 12,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets.

"We are only human and emotions are everything for us. What I am trying to say is- you are the owner of your life- of your heart and your emotions," wrote Rashmika in another tweet.

Rashmika Mandanna's elegant reply to a troll

A couple of days back, Rashmika Mandanna had given an elegant reply to a troll. Recently, a troll went viral on the internet which asks why Rashmika gets cast in lead roles regularly. The troll was actually questioning the acting skills of Rashmika, and the actress gave a befitting reply to this doubt.

"Naa acting kosam (It's because of my acting)" along with laugh-out-loud emojis in response. The troll literally impressed many netizens, and they lauded the actress for her elegant reply, even to negative comments.

Rashmika Mandanna, popularly known as the National Crush is currently awaiting the release of her new movie Pushpa, which is being directed by Sukumar. The film has none other than Allu Arjun in the lead role, while the role of the lead antagonist is played by Mollywood star Fahadh Faasil.