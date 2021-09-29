Rashmika Mandanna, who entered the Telugu movie industry with the movie 'Chalo' has become one of the most happening heroines in the industry currently. With a couple of interesting offers in her kitty, the lady is to romance Telugu's Icon Star Allu Arjun in his upcoming action-drama Pushpa- The Rise.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa is one of the most anticipated movies of recent times. The makers of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa- The Rise had announced to release a raw and intense first look poster featuring the lady lead. Rashmika's first look poster is out now.

Rashmika Mandanna's first look poster from Pushpa-The Rise

The makers took to their social media to unveil the raw, intense look featuring Rashmika Mandanna, earlier today.

Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli is seen getting ready in front of a mirror in the dim lights of a single room. The whole setup in the backdrop gives a rural appeal, with the firewood burning in the kitchen. Without much makeup, the de-glam look of Rashmika compliments the whole intensity, giving a crude appeal to her pose. Wearing a traditional outfit, Rashmika looks elegant.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the love interest of Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj in the movie Pushpa. Allu Arjun essays the role of a red sanders smuggler in the movie and Rashmika, his love interest plays Srivalli.

Other Details

'Pushpa' is a two-part story that revolves around sandalwood smuggling in remote parts of Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu borders. Malayalam's sensational star Fahad Faasil is to be seen as the baddie in the movie.

Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Uthamanm Vennela Kishore, Anish Kuruvilla, and others are to play important parts in the movie.