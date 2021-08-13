Tollywood's 'Icon Star' Allu Arjun's upcoming mass action entertainer Pushpa is gearing up for its huge release soon. The makers have now unveiled the first single from the movie, which has caught the attention of all.

Now that the song Dakko Dakko Meka is out, the song has got a huge hype from all over. Allu Arjun who is to appear as Pushpa Raj in the movie keeps it wild and unpolished when we talk of his looks and mannerisms from the lyrical song that is released.

With Devi Sri Prasad's thumping music and catchy lyrics, 'Dakko Dakko Meka' became an instant chartbuster. Sivam's vocals add to the context of the song, made in the middle of a jungle. With mindblowing interludes and other detailing, Devi Sri Prasad sue hits the bull's eye.

The first single from Pushpa is now released in 5 different languages and claims to be a huge hit. As soon as the makers released the song 'Dakko Dakko Meka', YouTube views surpass the

5Million mark, with 550K+ Likes across 5 languages.

Other details

Owing to its pan India status, Pushpa is being made in two parts. Pushpa revolves around the red sanders heist in the remote areas of Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu borders. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead opposite Allu Arjun.

The first part of the pan-India film -- "Pushpa: The Rise" is slated to release on the 25th of December. Bankrolled under Mythri Move Makers, the movie is directed by Sukumar who grabbed the blockbuster hit Rangasthalam recently.

Here it is Guys ! ❤️? https://t.co/OWgPzq1I1k — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) August 13, 2021