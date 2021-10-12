It looks like Rashmika Mandanna's dream to work with Vijay will be delayed further as the actress has lost an opportunity to share screen space with Thalapathy one more time.

If the latest rumours are to be believed, Rashmika Mandanna was approached to play the female lead in Vijay's forthcoming flick, which is presently referred to as Thalapathy 66. Producer Dil Raju had also offered the flick to the likes of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, and Keerthy Suresh.

Keerthy Suresh Roped In

In the end, Keerthy Suresh seems to have bagged the project. Rumours say that the makers have zeroed in on her to play the female lead although it is not known why Rashmika was overlooked by the makers.

Rashmika Mandanna was earlier approached for Vijay's Master, but the talks did not progress and finally, Malavika Mohanan bagged the project. She was then considered for Thalapathy's forthcoming movie Beast.

Unfortunately, Pooja Hegde grabbed the offer with both hands.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after actresses in the South film industry. She is now gearing up for the release of her multilingual film Pushpa, which has Allu Arjun in the lead. She has two Hindi movies – Mission Majnu and Goodbye.

Coming to Keerthy Suresh, she had earlier paired up with Vijay in Bairavaa.

Thalapathy 66 Took Off

In a press release, Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations said that it is a proud moment for the production house. The message read, "With immense pleasure and happiness we at Sri Venkateswara Creations announce our first ever Tamil Film with Thalapathy Vijay. We are extremely excited about this much-anticipated project and could not have asked for a better beginning than being associated with Thalapathy Vijay. This will for sure be a proudest project for us."

Vamshi Paidipally will be directing the movie which will be jointly funded by Dil Raju and Shirish. The press added, "Many noted actors and a top-notch technical team will be associated with this prestigious project. All the important information regarding the title and the crew will be announced officially very soon. We request you all to join us in this amazing journey and seek your blessings and good wishes."