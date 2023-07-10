In a revelation of surging tomato prices, a vehicle carrying a substantial load of tomatoes, weighing approximately 2,000 kg, was targeted and robbed by unidentified miscreants in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 8 within the jurisdiction of the RMC Yard police station near Chikkajala.

A vehicle transporting 2,000 kg of tomatoes to a market was robbed by unidentified miscreants in Bengaluru, police said. The incident took place on July 8 in the limits of the RMC Yard police station near Chikkajala.

According to the police, the farmer was transporting his produce from Hiriyur town in Chitradurga to the Kolar market when the three miscreants followed their vehicle in a car.

Then they waylaid the vehicle and assaulted the farmer and driver alleging that their vehicle had been hit and demanded money from them and got the amount transferred to their mobile online.

Not leaving it then, they boarded the vehicle with the tomatoes and drove away, leaving the farmer and the driver on the road, reports said. RMC Yard Police are collecting CCTV footage to get clues about the robbers.

The price of tomatoes has touched Rs 150 to 180 per kg in Karnataka. Many farmers have erected tents and deployed guards at tomato crop fields as miscreants are invading farms and committing thefts to make quick money.

Bouncers employed in Varanasi

The tomato crisis is visible across the country as in Uttar Pradesh, a vegetable vendor, purportedly hired bouncers to "protect" the produce in his store amid record high prices of tomatoes. Ajay Fauji, who runs a grocery business in Lanka area of Varanasi, has deployed two bouncers reportedly to prevent buyers from getting aggressive while haggling the tomato prices.