Kangana Ranaut has filed a plea in High Court seeking renewal of passport. This comes amid Kangana being booked for sedition by the Bandra police. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has also been booked for inflammatory posts and sedition. The plea says Kangana has to go abroad for a film should and asked for an urgent renewal. The plea will be heard today.

The plea states that Kangana has to fly off to Hungary for the shooting of Dhaakad from June 15 to August. Kangana's passport expires in September. The plea filed by her lawyer, advocate Rizwan Siddiquee states that the Passport Authority of India had raised objections owing to the FIR against her. "There are huge monetary investments made by production houses in booking such shooting locations, wherein the applicant is required to participate as an actress," the plea says.

In 2020, a complaint had been filed against Kangana Ranaut accusing the two sisters of spreading hate between Hindu and Muslims. The Bandra police had then the registered an FIR against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition).

"Today the government trying to put me in jail that makes me feel confident of my choices, waiting to be in jail soon n go through same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give a meaning to my life, Jai Hind," Kangana had then tweeted.

Kangana Ranaut recently revealed that she was unable to pay her taxes owing to no work. She had taken to social media and said, "Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 percent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax paying actress but because of no work haven't paid half of my last year's tax yet, first time in my life. I am late in paying tax but the government is charging me interest on that pending tax money, still I welcome this move. Time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time."