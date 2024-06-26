Amid roof leakage problems, Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee Nripendra Mishra assures Ram temple complex to be completely ready by March 2025.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir's roof has reportedly started leaking with the onset of the monsoon with the water leakage noticed near the location where the Ram Lalla idol is housed, according to the chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, who has expressed his surprise at this development.

He said, "So many engineers are here, and the Pran Pratishtha was held on January 22, but water is leaking from the roof. Nobody would've thought this."

News reports indicate that the temple's roof began leaking immediately after the first rains. Acharya Satyendra Das specifically noted that the water leakage started near the location where the Ram Lalla idol is housed.

He attributed the problem to the newly constructed temple's lack of proper drainage, which has caused water to accumulate near the idol.

The chief priest also discussed the ongoing construction of the Ram Mandir, expressing skepticism about completing it by July 2025 despite any claims suggesting otherwise. He called for immediate action and investigation, raising concerns over the construction process.

However, Nripendra Mishra said, "Construction of the first floor of the temple will be completed by the end of next month. Thereafter, work will begin for the second floor."

"We have set a target to complete the second floor by the end of December this year and the entire temple complex by March next year," he added.

The statues to be installed at the temple will be carved out of Makrana marble from Rajasthan and the trust has floated a tender to select four sculptors for the job.

More than 1.75 crore devotees have visited the Ram Mandir till date, after its opening on January 22 this year.

"On an average, one lakh devotees visit the temple every day. Since its opening, around 1.75 crore devotees have visited the temple. This figure will reach two crore by the end of this month," said Nripendra Mishra.

He added that the work on the Ram Katha Museum was starting now and a concept note had been made for it.

The galleries for the displays would be built according to requirement with arrangements for power and air conditioning.

He added, "Our tourism department has made films on Ram Katha. We will try to open the digital gallery for devotees by July 15 or latest by August 15."

"With the help of the Union government a film on the life of Lord Hanuman will be made in 7D in a gallery. The work for this will be completed in the next five to six months," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)