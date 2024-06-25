In a major boost to the pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, the much-awaited helicopter service from Jammu to Vaishno Devi via Panchhi Helipad has finally commenced. The service, which was eagerly awaited by the devotees, will provide a convenient and comfortable mode of transportation to the holy shrine.

The direct helicopter service from Jammu to Vaishno Devi Ji was approved by the Board at its 72nd Meeting held on April 3, 2024, under the Chairmanship of Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, wherein the Board observed that direct helicopter service between Jammu Airport and Panchhi Helipad on the shrine track will not only bolster emergency response capabilities but also improve pilgrimage experience of devotees.

The first sortie, which took off from Jammu Airport by 11:00 AM, was received at Panchhi Helipad at about 11:20 AM by Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, along with other officers of the Board, amidst chanting of Mantras by the Pujaris and the first batch of devotees on board with Mata ki Chunri.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO said that we are thrilled to launch this service as per the directions of the Board for the convenience of the pilgrims, which will not only reduce their travel time but also provide a unique and scenic experience.

Besides, the service aims to assist those who are short on time but wish to undertake the pilgrimage to the Holy Shrine so that they can complete their pilgrimage faster as compared to the journey through the track.

Shrine Board partnered with two reputed firms to start this service

The Shrine Board has partnered with two reputed helicopter operators to provide this service. The helicopters used for the service are state-of-the-art, follow all safety protocols, and have a capacity of six to seven passengers.

The helicopter service will operate from the Jammu Airport to the Panchhi Helipad, located near the Vaishno Devi Shrine. The service will be available daily, with four flights operating throughout the day. The flight will operate only when a minimum of four pilgrims have booked the service.

The Shrine Board has come up with two packages for the pilgrims desirous of availing of the facility: the same day return (SDR) package, that would cost ₹ 35,000 per pilgrim and next day return (NDR) package, that would cost ₹60,000 per pilgrim.

Under same day return package, the pilgrim, apart from to-and-fro helicopter service from Jammu to the Shrine, will also get transport facility from Panchhi helipad to the Shrine and back to the helipad, priority Darshans, a free meal at Bhawan, ropeway ticket to Bhairon Ghati and a box of Panchmeva Prasad.

Under next day return, the pilgrim will also get transport facility from Panchhi helipad to the holy cave shrine and back to the helipad, priority Darshans, accommodation for an overnight stay, and three meals at Bhawan, Shradha Suman Vishesh Poojan Arti (SSVP), ropeway ticket to Bhairon Ghati and box of Panchmeva Prasad.

Devotees can book their tickets and all the online services offered by the Shrine Board through the official website of the Shrine Board: www.maavaishnodevi.org.