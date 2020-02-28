BTS seems to be making their health and safety a priority. Reportedly, BTS have cancelled a series of tour dates in South Korea in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Big Hit Entertainment, which manages the boy band phenomenon, released a statement announcing the cancellation of four April tour dates in Seoul. The Map of the Soul tour shows on April 11, 12, 18, and 19 at Olympic Stadium have been scrapped.

"Plans for 'Map of the Soul Tour — Seoul' included the involvement of a number of global production companies and a large group of expert international crew, with over 200,000 concertgoers expected to attend," the statement said.

It added that despite all of that, the current global coronavirus (COVID-19) has made it impossible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert in April, amid increasing uncertainty about the cross-border movement of concert staff and equipment."

BTS has been gaining worldwide fame with their body of work. And it doesn't look like the Korean boy group will be slowing down soon. The K-pop band has also used its international acclaim to shed light on social issues, mental health issues and politics, for which they made the bloomberg 50.

The group initially formed as teenagers under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool (2013). BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band formed in Seoul in 2013.

We hope BTS are able to make it up to their fans somehow, In the midst of a crisis like the Coronavirus outbreak, fans might not be very pleased with the K-pop band abandoning them as well.