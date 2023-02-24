Amid reports that some people are giving shelter to infiltrators from across the border, the administration of the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir has made it mandatory to disclose details of all outsiders living within the jurisdiction of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Samba Anuradha Gupta issued an official order in which residents of Samba are directed to disclose details of outsiders to the police for verification.

"During the meeting of district level standing committee on border security, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Samba took up the matter of the need for issuance of prohibitory orders for mandatory disclosure of details of outsiders working in industries/ construction companies/ business establishments/ domestic helpers/ tenants (commercial and agricultural) as there have been instances of anti-national/anti-social elements seeking hideouts in the residential areas in the guise of tenants / domestic helpers", the order reads as.

BSF authorities concern over the settlement of outsiders close to IB.

According to the administration, authorities of the Border Security Force (BSF) have also on earlier occasions raised concerns about the settlement of some outsider families close to the International Border area.

These outsiders have taken the agricultural land on a rent basis from the farmers of the border area and are suspected to be involved in activities detrimental to national security and similar prohibitory orders were issued earlier.

"During the deliberations at recent meetings of district level standing committee on border security, it was observed that it is necessary that orders for mandatory disclosure need to be reiterated and again measures need to be taken to make the land owners/ property owners/owners of business establishments accountable before renting out/ making available their premises to outsiders working in industries/ construction companies/business establishment /domestic helpers/commercial and agricultural tenants", the order reads.

Keeping in view the threat posed by such adverse elements as an imminent danger to human safety, Deputy Commissioner Samba directed all landlords, landowners of properties, owners of business establishments, attorney holders, persons in charge of properties in any capacity (hereafter called as owners) located in the jurisdiction of district Samba, to comply strictly with the certain directions.

All owners shall after the issuance of this order and within ten days of renting their premises to any tenant deposit a form, to be signed by both the owner and the tenant, to the concerned Police Station, either in person or by registered post addressed to the concerned Station House Officer (SHO).

Owners who have already rented out their premises to any tenant on any date prior to the issuance of this order, shall within ten days after the issuance of this order, submit without fail the detailed particulars of the outsiders as per the declaration form to the concerned Police Station.

It is clarified that individuals relating to all arrangements of letting or sub-letting the property like paying guests, tenants (Commercial and Agricultural), etc. shall also be covered by this order.

Owners who have allowed Jhuggis in their lands shall also be required to disclose the detail as per the declaration form.

Every SHO in district Samba shall conduct verification of outsiders working in industries/ construction companies/business establishments / domestic helpers/tenants (commercial and agricultural) and also maintain a separate register for such purposes.

Every tehsildar, through the institutions of lambardar, chowkidar, and through PRI members, shall disseminate the information about this order and the need for mandatory disclosure of details of outsiders, especially in border villages.

Any person found violating the aforementioned order shall be dealt with, in accordance with the law. Since it is not possible to serve the order individually, it is being issued ex-parte. Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba shall ensure enforcement of said order in letter and spirit

The order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months from the date of its issuance, if not withdrawn or rescinded earlier.

Night curfew already imposed in border areas of Samba

After recent terror incidents in Jammu province, authorities of Samba district have already imposed a night curfew on one kilometer-long stretch along the International Border.

The step was taken in January this year in view of the threat of cross-border infiltration and smuggling of weapons through drones.

The order issued by the District Magistrate Anuradha Gupta banned the movement of civilians from 9 pm to 6 am in the area up to one kilometer from the International Border in Samba district.