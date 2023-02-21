The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of proscribed Pakistan-based terror-out Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) issued a threat against the Global Kashmiri Pandit Conclave in New Delhi. The blacklisted blog "Kashmir Fight" on Monday issued a threat to the Global Kashmiri Pandit conclave that is scheduled to be held in New Delhi later this month.

Calling the organizers and collaborators "agents of the BJP and RSS," the blog said that the conclave is nothing but to "demonize the whole of Jammu and Kashmir".

Threatening the Kashmiri Pandits, the "Kashmir Fight" said that conclaves like this cannot save them from the "wrath of resistance fighters."

"The time is not far away when your devilish face and design get smashed out by Resistance fighters," the Kashmir Fight threatened.

Global Kashmiri Pandit conclave to be held on Feb 25 and 26 at Delhi

The much-publicized Global Kashmiri Pandit conclave will be held on February 25 and 26 in New Delhi. Venue of the conference is Sai Auditorium, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. Representatives from across the globe will participate in the two-day conference. Sadhguru Jagdish Vasudev will address the community virtually.

As per the organizers of the event, issues pertaining to the Kashmiri Pandit community would be thoroughly discussed during deliberations.

On the second day of the conference youth of the Kashmiri Pandit community will deliberate on the voluminous chapter of the Kashmiri Pandit struggle in exile from their perspective and how the forced road to exodus synergizes their energies to carve out a way forward.

Earlier threats were issued to Kashmiri Pandit employees

The Resistance Front (TRF), has earlier issued threats and released a 'hitlist' with the names of 57 Kashmiri Pandit employees. These employees are working in different government departments and were appointed under the Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package (PMRP) in the Kashmir Valley.

In an open letter, the TRF announced to continue targeting Kashmir's Pandits. The terror group stated that "Delhi" is imposing a 'fascist' Hindutva ideology on Kashmir and Kashmiris, which they will not tolerate. TRF also vowed to continue attacking Kashmiri Pandits who are "maligning the atmosphere of the Valley."

"We once again want to warn such elements not to become pawns of Delhi Regime and don't become the carriers of their filthy and fascist agenda," read the threat letter.

The warning letter targeting these employees has instilled fear among the remaining Kashmiri Pandits working in various government departments, prompting them to stage a protest.

Threat is a reflection of frustration among terror groups: BJP

Reacting strongly to the threat issued by LeT to the organizers of the Global Kashmiri Pandit Conclave, former Deputy Chief Minister of J&K and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta asserted that the event will be held peacefully.

"Threats issued by the terrorists is a reflection of frustration among anti-national elements", he said, adding, "during the last couple of months, security forces have eliminated most of the dreaded terrorists". Kavinder Gupta said that security forces are competent enough to deal with such threats.