The Resistance Front (TRF)- Pakistan's new terror outfit and an offshoot of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba has issued threats and released a 'hit list' of 18 active leaders of BJP in Kashmir Valley.

Kashmir Fight blog- the mouthpiece of TRF issued a "hit list" of BJP leaders on its website and warned that action will be taken against these leaders for "sabotaging" the cause of Kashmiri people.

Names of BJP leaders from north Kashmir's Kupwara and Baramulla districts have been mentioned in the so-called "hit list" in which full details of all leaders including their addresses and phone numbers have been revealed. Most of the leaders listed in the "hit list" belong to the majority community of Kashmir Valley.

While threatening these leaders, the terror outfit mentioned this "hit list" is just the beginning and names of other BJP leaders will be revealed in a phased manner.

Terrorists trying to create fear among people: DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) of J&K Police Dilbag Singh on Friday said the terrorists are trying to vitiate the cordial atmosphere in the Kashmir Valley by issuing threats to people and posting "hit lists".

"These people should be ashamed that they have stooped so low to issue threats to vitiate the peaceful and cordial atmosphere of Kashmir," Singh told reporters at Srinagar.

Singh was responding to questions about the terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) issuing a threat to BJP office bearers in Kashmir. The DGP said the terrorists and their masters cannot digest the peace and development taking place in the Valley.

Earlier threats were issued to Kashmiri Pandit employees

The Resistance Front (TRF), has earlier issued threats and released a 'hitlist' with the names of 57 Kashmiri Pandit employees. These employees are working in different government departments and were appointed under the Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package (PMRP) in the Kashmir Valley.

In an open letter, the TRF announced to continue targeting Kashmir's Pandits. The terror group stated that "Delhi" is imposing a 'fascist' Hindutva ideology on Kashmir and Kashmiris, which they will not tolerate. TRF also vowed to continue attacking Kashmiri Pandits who are "maligning the atmosphere of the Valley."

"We once again want to warn such elements not to become pawns of Delhi Regime and don't become the carriers of their filthy and fascist agenda," read the threat letter.

The warning letter targeting these employees has instilled fear among the remaining Kashmiri Pandits working in various government departments, prompting them to stage a protest.

Threats won't terrorize party leaders: BJP

Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta asserted such tactics won't work against nationalist people because these are always on the target of anti-national forces which are inimical to peace in Valley.

"Terror outfit is issuing threats to nationalist leadership in the Kashmir region for derailing the peace initiatives but it is unacquainted with the fact that BJP leadership would continue to work for establishing peace and colossal development come what may", he asserted.

Kavinder said that whenever a political process is about to start in Kashmir to restore peace, the elements inimical to tranquility always attempt to disrupt the peace process. He said that unlike the incidents in the past, the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not allow anyone to stop the ongoing peace initiatives in the Valley and whosoever will try to disturb the peace will be taken to task.