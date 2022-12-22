In a big success, security forces on Thursday busted a module of pro-Pakistan terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) by arresting five terrorists from north Kashmir's border district of Kupwara.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Yougal Manhas said that a search was launched in the Kralpura area after getting information that an HM module was active to execute terror attacks in north Kashmir.

"Credible information was received by Kupwara Police and military intelligence and other intelligence agencies that a module of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit is active in the Kralpora area which is not only helping the terrorists by providing safe shelter but also other logistical support including arms and ammunition", the SSP said.

"The arrested group in addition to providing logistic support, arms and ammunition and other facilities for the commission of terrorist activities was also tasked to select targets for terrorists in the Kashmir Valley and also radicalize more youth to join terrorist ranks", police said in a statement.

The SSP said that three terrorists namely Rouf Malik, Altaf Ahmad, and Riyaz Ahmad Lone of Kralpora were arrested by the police.

Terrorists constructed two hideouts to take shelter, hide arms

During questioning, the trio disclosed about two hideouts constructed for terrorists of the HM outfit on the instructions of a Pakistan-based terrorist handler Farooq Ahmad Pir alias Nadeem Usmani of Kakroosa Kupwara presently based in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) where some arms and ammunition were concealed.

"Both the two hideouts have been unearthed on the disclosure and identification of three terrorists. One AK rifle, two AK magazines, 119 AK ammunition, one Pistol, one pistol magazine, six hand grenades, one IED, two Detonators, two wire bundles, and one water tank of approximately 100 liters capacity have been recovered from the hideouts", police said.

Pak-based handler provides Rs 6 lakh to arrested terrorists to construct hideouts

The trio also received cash amounting to Rs six-lakh in June 2022 which was meant to procure material for the construction of hideouts and procuring of arms and ammunition. Rs 64000 out of Rs 6 lakh has also been recovered.

Two more terrorist associates including Abdul Majeed Beigh a resident of Humhama Budgam and another from Bandipora who have been actively supporting the trio in their activities have also been detained for investigation.

The terrorist associates were also being handled by one more terrorist handler Fayaz Geelani of Budgam presently based in PoJK.