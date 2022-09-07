Four days after busting a Pakistan-sponsored terror module by arresting a spy involved in sharing vital information across the border, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh on Wednesday visited Kishtwar to review the security scenario in this mountainous district.

While chairing a high-level meeting, the ADGP congratulated police officers for the smooth and effective conduct of this year's Machail Yatra.

While pointing toward the recent success of the police in busting a terror module, he also sensitized officers about the current terror threats and political developments and exhorted them to put in their best for maintaining law and order and for conducting counter-terrorism operations in this region.

For quite some time, some terrorists sitting across the border are trying to revive terrorism in this belt by activating overground workers (OGWs) of different terror outfits.

Terror module busted on Saturday

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday busted a Pakistan-controlled terror module in this region. One religious leader was arrested in this connection for passing sensitive information to Pakistan.

Kishtwar Police along with 11RR arrested one person namely Abdul Wahid son of Mohammad Ibrahim resident of Chergi Dool who was working as an agent for Pakistan-based intelligence agency.

The arrested person was not only passing sensitive information related to security forces to Pakistan but also assisting a terrorist organization named "Kashmir Janbaz Force" to strengthen its base in the mountainous belt of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts. The terror outfit was reportedly controlled by Pakistan.

Wahid, aged 25 was also performing the duties of a Maulvi (prayer leader). He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure, the officials said. He was working as Maulvi in Madeenatrul Uloom Darasgah at Dadpeth where he was staying with his wife Fatima and seven-month-old son.

ADGP asks officers channelize the energy of youth in a positive direction

A powerlifting competition organized by Kishtwar Police in collaboration with the Kishtwar Powerlifting Association in the memory of police martyrs concluded here today. ADGP Jammu was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Shri Ramesh Kumar, DIG Sunil Gupta and SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain attended the conclusion ceremony.

While speaking on this occasion ADGP said that the aim of organizing such sports events by the J&K Police is to remember the martyrdom of our brave hearts, to channelize the energy of youth in a positive direction, and to keep them away from social evils.