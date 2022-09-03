Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday busted a Pakistan terror module in the mountainous Kishtwar district. One religious leader was arrested in this connection for passing sensitive information to Pakistan.

"Enemy agent arrested in Kishtwar. Kishtwar Police along with 11RR arrested one person namely Abdul Wahid son of Mohammad Ibrahim caste resident of Chergi Dool working as an agent for Pak based intelligence agency", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh said.

The ADGP further said the arrest of a Pakistani spy is a big success for the security forces in Jammu province.

The arrested person was not only passing sensitive information related to security forces to Pakistan but also assisting a terrorist organization named "Kashmir Janbaz Force" to strengthen its base in the mountainous belt of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts. The terror outfit was reportedly controlled by Pakistan.

Terror attacks averted in Jammu with the arrest of Pak spy

According to police major terror attacks on the security forces have been averted with the arrest of the Pakistani spy.

Abdul Wahid was passing information to a Pakistani handler, Tayyab Farooqi, who tracked Wahid via social media platforms and lured him for money. Wahid was tasked to radicalize the youth of the belt where forces have, by and large, eradicated the menace of terrorism.

Hybrid terrorist arrested from Sopore

In another incident, security forces arrested a hybrid terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit Saqib Shakeel Dar on Sopore-Kupwara road under the jurisdiction of Sopore Police Station. One pistol, one magazine, and eight pistol rounds were recovered. It was found that the arrested person is a hybrid terrorist of LeT and was planning to carry out attacks.