A day after the high-level security review meeting at Jammu, Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Aggarwal conducted an extensive tour of the International Border (IB) in the Jammu sector.

DG BSF's tour to the border areas of the Jammu region is significant in the sense that senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police have on record stated that terrorists involved in the Hiranagar and Kathua attacks were fresh infiltrators from the IB.

The Director General reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops stationed along the IB in different areas of the Jammu sector.

Agrawal's two-day visit to the Jammu sector focused on assessing the security conditions along the International Border.

He participated in a joint security review meeting alongside Special Director General BSF, Western Command, Y B Khurania, and Inspector General, BSF, Jammu Frontier, D K Boora.

In addition to these meetings, the BSF chief met with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The Lieutenant Governor convened a separate session with senior officers to deliberate on counter-terrorism operations, underscoring the region's heightened security concerns.

On Sunday, a BSF spokesperson reported that Director General Agrawal scrutinized the operational readiness of the units deployed in the Jammu border area. He engaged in detailed discussions with unit commandants about operational strategies and preparedness.

Upon Agrawal's arrival in Jammu, he was promptly briefed by Khurania, Boora, and other senior officers regarding the current security scenario. The IG BSF Jammu highlighted critical aspects of border security and outlined the BSF's approaches to maintaining dominance along the Jammu border.

During his visit, Director General Agrawal also took time to interact with the troops, praising their unwavering dedication and professionalism in safeguarding the nation's borders.

BSF chief attends high-level security review meeting on Saturday

The BSF chief attended a high-level security review meeting held at Jammu on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and attended by the top brass of the Army, paramilitary forces, Intelligence agencies, and police to devise a strategy to crush the rising terrorism in the Jammu region.

Besides the Army chief, the meeting chaired by the LG was attended among others by DG BSF Nitin Agarwal, CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, RAW chief Ravi Sinha, DGP RR Swain, and top Army Commanders of Northern and Western Commands.

"We must launch meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations with greater synergy between all the agencies to wipe out terrorists and those aiding and abetting them," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also directed that the Security Grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration.