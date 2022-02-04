Nora Fatehi's disappeared Instagram account sent social media into a tizzy. The diva, who is under the radar of ED over the money laundering case, had shared her last post from Dubai. However, her account was restored within a few hours with her followers and posts intact. Nora later revealed that there was an attempt to hack her account.

What went wrong?

"Sorry guys!! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram. Someone's been trying to get into my account since morning. Thanks to Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly!!" Nora wrote on Instagram after her account was restored. Fans were left worried as Nora's last post was about feeding lions. Nora had shared a video of herself feeding hungry lions.

Nora on recovering from Covid

Nora has recently recovered from Covid. Talking about the toll Covid took on her, Nora had said, "Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid...It has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, it's spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe."

Nora questioned by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Bollywood actresses Nora Fatehi in connection with an alleged Rs 200-crore money-laundering case. The case pertains to an FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with an extortion racket allegedly perpetrated by scamsters Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria-Paul and others, involving several bigwigs.