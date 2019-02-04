South Indian actress Bhanupriya has landed in trouble again for allegedly keeping three minor girls as domestic help at her house in Chennai. It comes a week after a 14-year-old girl was rescued from her residence following a harassment case.

A raid was conducted over a complaint filed by child rights activist Achyuth Rao. He had demanded investigation related to child trafficking as the rescued girl had reported sexual abuse. Rao had also demanded action against the actress and the girl's parents for violation of Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

The first incident was reported after Prabhavati, a resident of Samalkot in Andhra Pradesh, approached the police with the help of Childline India NGO and alleged illegal captivity of her daughter.

Prabhavati alleged that she was not allowed to meet her daughter and that the girl was not being paid wages. She also alleged that the actress' brother Gopalakrishnan was sexually abusing her daughter.

However, Bhanupriya denied all the allegations and accusations of ill-treatment saying that the girls were told to be 18 years of age by their families.

Recently, she had also filed a complaint at Pondy Bazaar police station stating that the girl had stolen several valuables and cash from her house.

Bhanupriya said that Prabhavati had visited her house and admitted the theft and had left for her village to bring back the stolen items. However, after reaching AP, she filed a complaint against the actress at Samalkot police station alleging that the girl was held captive at her house.

Prabhavati claimed that the actress had brought her daughter to Chennai as domestic help for a salary of Rs 10,000 per month. However, she was not paid anything for the last 18 months.

The police have started an investigation over the matter against Bhanupriya and her brother Gopalakrishnan.